  • Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Strikes Turkey, Syria; Second Massive Quake to Hit Region in February | LIVE
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake at a depth of two km (1.2 miles) struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Updated: February 20, 2023 11:32 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Earthquake News: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake at a depth of two km (1.2 miles) struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said according to news agency Reuters. To recall, on February 6, an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude jolted southeastern Turkiye and neighbouring Syria, destroying thousands of buildings and claiming tens of thousands of lives.

The president of Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency, Yunus Sezer, said the number of earthquake deaths in the country has grown to 40,642. The new figure takes the combined death toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,330. The U.N. has said the full scope of the deaths in Syria may take time to determine.

Live Updates

  • 11:35 PM IST

    The two larger earthquakes that hit on Feb. 6, which also rocked neighbouring Syria, left more than a million homeless and killed far more than the latest official tally of 46,000 people in both countries.

  • 11:34 PM IST

    The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

  • 11:31 PM IST

    A magnitude 6.3 earthquake at a depth of two km (1.2 miles) struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Published Date: February 20, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Updated Date: February 20, 2023 11:32 PM IST

