Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Strikes Turkey, Syria; Second Massive Quake to Hit Region in February | LIVE

Turkey, Syria Rattled by High Magnitude Earthquake for Second Time in February

Earthquake News: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake at a depth of two km (1.2 miles) struck the Turkey-Syria border region on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said according to news agency Reuters. To recall, on February 6, an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude jolted southeastern Turkiye and neighbouring Syria, destroying thousands of buildings and claiming tens of thousands of lives.

The president of Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency, Yunus Sezer, said the number of earthquake deaths in the country has grown to 40,642. The new figure takes the combined death toll in Turkey and Syria to 44,330. The U.N. has said the full scope of the deaths in Syria may take time to determine.

