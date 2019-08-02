Jakarta: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia‘s west coast on Friday. In view of the strong quake, authorities issued a tsunami warning urging people living near the coast to move to a safer place. No immediate reports of damage or casualties were reported so far.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the earthquake had hit at an epicentre of about 104 km from the city of Tugu Hilir in Banten province on Java island. The tremors of the earthquake which lasted for around 40 seconds were felt in many cities, including Indonesia’s capital Jakarta, prompted people to run out of their homes.

Soon after the quake occurred, Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency issued a tsunami warning for four areas. However, no change in the level of seawater was detected for at least 40 minutes following the quake. Later, there were some blackouts which plunged some of the affected areas into darkness.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster is currently working with local authorities to rescue people living near the coastline. The USGS data and the Indonesia Tsunami Early Warning System noted that there was no threat of a tsunami in other countries along the Indian Ocean.

Indonesia has a history of devastating earthquakes and tsunamis. Last year in the month of September alone, over 2,000 people were killed on the island of Sulawesi. The Pacific Ring of Fire on which Indonesia is located is highly seismic and prone to volcanic activity. The area experiences around 7,000 tremors every year, most of them being moderate.