New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 occurred at Halmahera in Indonesia at 09.10 (local time) on Sunday, stated US Geological Survey. Notably, another quake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit Halmahera, Indonesia at 09.43 (local time) on the same day, added the officials.

This huge earthquake has struck close to the surface of the Asian island nation. The epicentre was recorded in the largest island in North Maluku namely Halmahera which is located on the eastern side of Indonesia.

On July 7, an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck off the Indonesian coast. A warning in this regard was issued to Indonesia’s geophysics agency for the nearby coastal communities.

Indonesia is highly susceptible to earthquakes and tsunamis as it lies in the highly seismic ‘Ring of Fire’, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean. Last year, more than 2,200 were killed in a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi island.