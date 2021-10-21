Kathmandu: At least 88 people have died across Nepal over the past three days due to flash floods and landslides triggered by incessant heavy rains, health ministry officials said. The death toll rose to 88 on Thursday after 11 more fatalities were reported from various parts of the country, officials said. As many as 63 people died on Wednesday, while the death toll was 14 on Tuesday, they said.Also Read - UP Rains: Water Level in Ganga Nears Danger Mark; 21 Trains Cancelled, IAF Airlifts Villagers From Pilibhit

Thirty people have gone missing in the recent incidents of flood, landslides, and inundation so far, according to the latest data published by the ministry's Disaster Management Division.

Panchthar, a district in eastern Nepal, recorded the highest number of deaths at 27, followed by 13 each in Ilam and Doti districts. Fatalities were also reported from 15 other districts, including Kalikot, Baitadi, Dadeldhura, Bajhang, Humla, Solukhumbu, Pyuthan, Dhankuta, Morang, Sunsari and Udayapur.

Three days of heavy rainfall have triggered landslides and flash floods in Nepal, killing dozens of people, with at least another 30 missing https://t.co/mKNH8oYLmg pic.twitter.com/ko7MVLxMGg — Reuters (@Reuters) October 20, 2021

The natural disaster hit 20 districts of Nepal. In Bajhang district, 21 people have gone missing. However, weather conditions have started improving from Thursday, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Balkrishna Khand has directed the Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, National Investigation Department and Nepal Army to promptly rescue the foreign tourists stranded at Humla district.

Twelve people, including four Slovenian tourists and three guides, are stranded at Nakhla in Humla district, 700 km west of Kathmandu, after heavy snowfall blocked the road at Limi area. They were on their way back to Simikot after completing their trekking expedition at Limi, Humla Chief District Officer Ganesh Acharya said.

Snow fall started in the area since Sunday and the rescue works could not be carried out on Wednesday due to bad weather. The local administration has sought a helicopter from the home ministry to carry out the rescue operation, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)