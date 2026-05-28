Ebola outbreak in Congo: India sends emergency medical supplies after virus claims over 200 lives in parts of Africa

Ebola is a severe and often fatal illness transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated materials or infected animals.

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Ebola outbreak in Congo

New Delhi: In a concerning development, the number of suspected Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 1,000 amid a surge across eastern provinces, according to a situation report released Wednesday by the Health Ministry. The cumulative number of suspected Ebola cases stands at 1,077, with 121 confirmed cases as well 17 deaths since the outbreak was declared on May 15, the report showed.

The ministry indicated that the Ebola epidemic has affected 13 health zones across three provinces, including Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu. “Surveillance, screening and community awareness operations remain intensified despite operational challenges reported in the field,” it said.

Also Read: Ebola makes entry into India? Woman from Uganda shows symptoms; kept in isolation at airport, samples sent to Pune

India sends emergency medical supplies for Ebola outbreak response in Congo

Amid the rising cases, India on Wednesday sent emergency pharmaceutical supplies to support efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in Congo, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. In a social media post, Ethiopia-headquartered Africa CDC said the consignment, donated by India, was received in Uganda by its Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre.

The supplies include essential diagnostics, therapeutics, infection prevention and control materials, and case management support, which will be deployed to affected communities in eastern DR Congo, it said.

“Africa CDC welcomes the arrival of emergency pharmaceutical supplies generously donated by the Government and people of India to support the ongoing response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the DRC,” the continental public health agency said. It thanked India for its “continued support and commitment to protecting lives and advancing health security across the continent”.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh government activates Ebola surveillance, starts airport checks

Ebola virus: Here are some of the key details

The Bundibugyo strain is one of the six known species of the Ebola virus

The virus has caused periodic outbreaks in parts of Africa since it was first identified in Uganda in 2007.

According to the WHO, there are no approved drugs or vaccines for the strain of Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus

The WHO declared the ongoing Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17.

As of Tuesday, more than 1,000 suspected infections and at least 220 fatalities had been reported, including seven confirmed cases in Uganda, though the WHO and aid agencies say the actual scale of the outbreak might be significantly higher.

What are the symptoms of Ebola Virus:

Ebola is a severe and often fatal illness transmitted through direct contact with infected bodily fluids, contaminated materials or infected animals. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding.

The virus can get into the human population when people have close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals such as fruit bats, chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelope, or porcupines found ill or dead or in the rainforest.

India has, in recent years, expanded its health and development partnership with African countries through the supply of medicines, vaccines and medical assistance, particularly during public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.