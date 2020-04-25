Quito, Ecuador: A woman from Ecuador, who was pronounced dead and whose body her relatives had aparently cremated, woke up in the hospital after losing lost consciousness for three weeks straight, AFP reported. Also Read - Coronavirus in Northeast: Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh And Sikkim Become COVID-19 Free; no New Cases Detected in Other N-E States

Alba Maruri, 74, was hospitalized in March in Guayaquil after she complained of fever and trouble breathing. She was diagoned with Coronavirus.

After remaining unconscious for three weeks, she was declared dead on March 27. Her family was informed and shown her corpse kept in the hospital morgue. However, fearing the coronavirus contagion, her family did not venture close to the corpse. Only her back was visible to them.

“I was a meter and a half away. She had the same hair, the same skin tone. She even had a wound like one my aunt had recently,” a relative told AFP.

Her body was later cremated at a funeral home.

Maruri gained consciousness on Thursday and asked doctors to call her family.

“The doctors went to my aunt’s house to corroborate and inform them of the mistake,” said another relative to the news agency.

The family was delighed at the news. They are, however, planning to sue the hosiptal in order to recover the cremation fee they paid.