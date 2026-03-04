Home

‘Effective IMMEDIATELY…’: Trump issues strict orders amid US-Israel-Iran war, states US will escort tankers through Strait of Hormuz if…

The Strait links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and provides a transit route for much of the world's oil and natural gas supplies.

Due to the rising tensions in West Asia and concerns that oil supplies could be disrupted worldwide, President Donald Trump announced that the US would take “immediate steps to safeguard maritime trade”. This includes offering political risk insurance and possibly sending naval vessels through the Strait of Hormuz to provide “escort” services for commercial vessels.

What prompted the US to consider escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz?

In a post on Truth Social, US President Trump said he had directed the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide political risk insurance and guarantees to ensure the financial security of all maritime trade, particularly energy shipments transiting through the Gulf.

“Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL Maritime Trade, especially Energy, travelling through the Gulf. This will be available to all Shipping Lines,” Trump wrote.

Who will carry out the tanker escort mission if it becomes necessary?

He further added that the US Navy could begin escorting tankers through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz if necessary.”If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz as soon as possible. No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD. The United States’ ECONOMIC and MILITARY MIGHT is the GREATEST ON EARTH – More actions to come. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the US President said.

The announcement arrives amidst rising crude oil prices, as developments in the region continue to cause volatility in the crude oil market due to the ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz for four consecutive days. Brent crude futures were trading at around USD 82.29 per barrel at the time of writing, according to data from Yahoo Finance, reflecting heightened volatility amid geopolitical uncertainty, news agency ANI reported.

Where is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it strategically important?

One of the most important energy transportation routes in the world is the Strait of Hormuz. The Strait links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and provides a transit route for much of the world’s oil and natural gas supplies.

Trump’s declaration signals Washington’s readiness to leverage both economic and military tools to maintain stability in international energy markets amid mounting regional tensions. This comes after the US and Israel carried out coordinated airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28 targeted military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. This resulted in the deaths of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

Following these strikes, Iranian forces struck US and allied facilities throughout the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

