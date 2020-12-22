New Delhi: At a time when the new coronavirus strain has caused panic across the UK and the world including India, co-founder of BioNTech on Tuesday said that it was “highly likely” that its vaccine against the coronavirus works against the mutated strain detected in Britain, but it could also adapt the vaccine if necessary in six weeks. Also Read - Compulsory RT-PCR Test, Separate Isolation For Those With New COVID Strain: SOP For UK Arrivals in India

Issuing a statement, co-founder of BioNTech Ugur Sahin said scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variant.

Sahin further added that the variant detected in Britain has nine mutations, rather than just one as is usually common.

However, he expressed confidence that the vaccine developed with Pfizer would be efficient because it “contains more than 1,000 amino acids, and only nine of them have changed, so that means 99 percent of the protein is still the same”.

Sahin said BioNTech is currently conducting further studies and hopes to have certainty within the coming weeks.

BioNTech’s vaccine, developed together with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, is authorised for use in more than 45 countries including Britain, the United States and the European Union.