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Eid al-Fitr 2026 Date Announced: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Gulf nations confirm celebration after moon sighting update

Eid al-Fitr 2026 Date Announced: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and other Gulf nations confirm celebration after moon sighting update

Gulf nations including Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar have confirmed Eid al-Fitr 2026 date after moon sighting updates, bringing clarity for millions preparing to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr 2026 celebration (Representational image: AI generated)

Several gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain announced the date for Eid al-Fitr 2026 today morning. With this announcement millions of Muslims across the world now know exactly when Eid will be celebrated this year.

Eid 2026 Will Be Celebrated On This Date In Gulf Countries

The governments of the gulf countries announced today that Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated on Friday, March 20 this year in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Gulf countries. This announcement was made after the moon committee announced they did not see the Shawwal moon this year. If Muslims don’t see the moon this year, Ramadan will end after 30 days. With countries declaring the same date for Eid, millions of people in the GCC will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on the same day this year.

It was only decided yesterday after moon sighting committees in several countries announced that they did not see the moon on the evening of March 18.

In Islam, Eid can only be celebrated after sighting the new moon. If moon sighting committees do not witness the moon on the 29th night of Ramadan then Ramadan will complete 30 days. Due to weather disturbances and low visibility, several moon sighting committees could not sight the moon this year too. This is why several countries announced the same date for Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

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Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain Will Celebrate Eid On Same Date This Year

A few other countries outside of GCC will also celebrate Eid on the same date as these countries. Turkey and some African countries will also celebrate Eid on March 20 this year. Millions of Muslims living in these countries will celebrate the festival on the same date.

This will allow people to travel between countries during Eid holidays easily. Residents and tourists can plan their holidays accordingly now that the date has been announced. Countries announced their holidays, government offices will also announce eid prayer timings today.

While the UAE government has urged people to follow guidelines and celebrate Eid safely, many offices, shopping centres and event venues are getting ready for holidays and festivities. Shopping malls, markets and bazaars are expecting good crowds this Eid as people start shopping for gifts and festivals foods.

Eid Celebrations Won’t Be Big In The Middle East This Year

Countries in the Middle East will not be celebrating Eid prominently this year due to the ongoing crisis. Several gulf countries including Saudi Arabia have increased security and will be cancelling several public events this year.

Eid Celebration In India And Some Countries Will Be On Different Date

India and Pakistan along with some other countries will celebrate Eid a day later than March 20. Muslims in these countries might celebrate Eid on March 21 if the moon is sighted on the night of March 19. Moon sighting committees in these countries have the final say on the last day of Ramadan.

Conclusion

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, which is a holy month of fasting for Muslims. This year, Eid will be celebrated on March 20 in most parts of the world. Countries come together to celebrate the festive holiday no matter the circumstances.

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