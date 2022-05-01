Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting: Eid ul-Fitr, one of the most celebrated holidays for the world’s 1.5 billion Muslims, will be celebrated by Saudi Arabia and UAE on Monday. The crescent moon was reportedly not sighted in Saudi Arabia and UAE on Saturday so Eid will be celebrated on May 2. UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Turkey, Tunisia, Syria, Palestine, Qatar, Lebanon, Libya, Egypt and Mauritania will be celebrating Eid on Monday, the Astronomical Center said.Also Read - Ramadan in Abu Dhabi: Iftar With Lions, Giraffes And Other Magical Experiences - See Visuals

حصيلة اليوم ما يلي: العيد الأحد: أفغانستان النيجر مالي. العيد الإثنين: الإمارات البحرين السودان الصومال العراق الكويت السعودية اليمن تركيا تونس سوريا فلسطين قطر لبنان ليبيا مصر موريتانيا. نتابع غدا الدول التي ستتحرى الهلال غدا لمعرفة العيد فيها الإثنين أم الثلاثاء. #عاجل pic.twitter.com/bnHQ3YVMOk — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) April 30, 2022

About Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting

The holiday – Eid-ul-Fitr – marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. But the start of the holiday varies from country to country — with splits even within the same country — because the start of Eid is traditionally based on sightings of the new moon, which sometimes differ from astronomical calculations and vary according to geographic location. Eid-ul-Fitr or Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims across the world and it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is observed on the first day of Shawaal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.

Eid-ul-Fitr is also known as the festival of breaking the month-long fast at the end of Ramadan. People who practice Islam dedicate an entire month to seeking peace from Allah and thanking him for the blessings. The fasts, known as Roza, end with the celebrations on the crescent moon night that usually occurs on the 30th day of Ramzan.

When is Eid in India

The exact timing of the moon sighting in India have not yet been confirmed even as Saudi Arabia, UAE had announced that they will celebrate Eid on Monday, May 2. However, there is a chance that this time Eid 2022 in India may be celebrated on the same day as gulf countries celebrate on Monday due to the moon sighting in the South Asian countries.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal. Fasting from dawn to dusk, the Muslim community seeks forgiveness from the Almighty for their past sins and continues to observe it for one whole month until the sighting of the moon on Chaand Raat, which is the last day of Ramadan. The next day of Chaand Raat marks the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, meaning ‘festival of breaking the fast’ in English.