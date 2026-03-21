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Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Al-Aqsa mosque shut after 60 years, Irans festive celebrations affected amid conflict with US

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Al-Aqsa mosque shut after 60 years, Iran’s festive celebrations affected amid conflict with US

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: The celebrations around the world have been affected due to tensions in the Middle East. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: Al-Aqsa mosque shut after 60 years, Iran's festive celebrations affected amid conflict with US (AI Image)

Eid ul-Fitr 2026: While the festival is being celebrated globally with great glory, the tensions in the Middle East have caused the festive spirit to tone down in some parts of the world. The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem was closed for the Eid prayers, which is a rare event and has happened for the first time in almost 60 years.

Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem

The authorities of Israel have imposed strict restrictions in Jerusalem due to the escalation of the conflict with Iran. The entry of the general public inside the mosque has now been limited, and only residents and shopkeepers have been given access to some areas.

The religious sites like the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre have all reportedly been shut since the beginning of March. The reports are also suggesting that the gatherings have become limited and the numbers have been reduced. The clashes were even reported at the Old City gates when the worshippers were attempting to enter the mosque for offering Eid prayers.

Eid in Iran

The festival in Iran is witnessing a mellowed-down spirit, as the markets that remained full of hustle and bustle on a typical day are now isolated and deserted, with almost negligible crowds, as per reports. This comes during the times of tension between Iran and the United States.

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Which countries have banned on-ground prayers?

In many Gulf countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait, the concerned authorities have put restrictions on the open ground prayers during the Eid. This is being considered as a step of precaution when a conflict is happening in the Middle East.

The Eid 2026 in the Middle Eastern region has been impacted due to the geopolitical tensions.

A crowd of worshippers gathered at the Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Central Imam. Many Muslims in the country held the prayers on Saturday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

What’s happening in Iran?

The strikes which began from the US and Israel against Iran led to the death of their supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Later, several leaders like security chief Ali Larijani, defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC chief Mohammad Pakpour, supreme leader’s advisor Ali Samkhani, chief of staff Abdol Rahim Mousavi, and spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, were also killed.

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