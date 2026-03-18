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Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar: Outdoor Prayers restricted, Eid al-Fitr prayers to be held inside mosques amid Iran and Israel-US war

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 in UAE, Kuwait, Qatar: Outdoor Prayers restricted, Eid al-Fitr prayers to be held inside mosques amid Iran and Israel-US war

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most auspicious festivals, is celebrated by Muslims globally. According to the International Astronomical Centre, if people in Saudi Arabia manage to see the new moon on March

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most auspicious festivals, is celebrated by Muslims globally. According to the International Astronomical Centre, if people in Saudi Arabia manage to see the new moon on March 18, then Eid will be celebrated on March 19 after 29 days of fasting. But if someone in Saudi Arabia fails to see the new moon on March 18, then the holy month will complete 30 days, and the festival will be celebrated on March 20. Meanwhile, the UAE authorities have issued several guidelines in view of Eid. In other words, Authorities in the UAE have made an announcement that will change how Eid Ul-Fitr is celebrated this year. Outdoor prayer grounds will no longer be used for Eid prayers; all prayers will be conducted inside the mosques. The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing war between Iran and the US-Israel. This decision has been made by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat.

“The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Zakat announces the holding of the Blessed Eid al-Fitr prayer inside mosques across the country,” reads a statement on X published by the UAE Government Media Office’s account.

For many years now, Eid-ul-Fitr in the UAE has meant large early-morning gathering at large outdoor prayer sites that hold huge crowds from entire communities. In 2026 however, there will be some big changes to the way that Eid is celebrated.

According to the officials, prayers will no longer be held in open-air musallas or designated Eid grounds. Eid prayers will take place only inside mosques. The implementation of the prohibition on outdoor congregating will happen in each of the emirates, thus putting an end from the usual festive scenes.

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