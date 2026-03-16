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Eid ul Fitr 2026 moon sighting on March 20 or 21: Check date, time in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Pakistan and more

Eid ul Fitr 2026 moon sighting on March 20 or 21: Check date, time in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, Pakistan and more

This year, Ramadan began in Saudi Arabia following the sighting of the moon on February 18.

The date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 depends on the sighting of the moon.

New Delhi: For Muslims, Eid is one of the most important festivals. The sighting of the moon for Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 currently remains one of the most searched topics. There is a keen interest among people to know: exactly when is Eid this year? Muslims across the globe are preparing to celebrate this festival, which marks the conclusion of Ramadan. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 depends on the sighting of the moon that signals the beginning of Shawwal, the Islamic month following Ramadan.

Moon sighting

Since the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycles, and the moon is not sighted on the same day everywhere, there is considerable inquiry and anticipation regarding Eid every year. For this very reason, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf nations often celebrate Eid earlier, whereas India, Pakistan, and other South Asian countries celebrate the festival a day later.

Ramadan’s significance

Ramadan is considered one of the most sacred months in Islam. During this holy month, Muslims observe a fast from sunrise to sunset and focus their attention on prayers, charity, and spiritual contemplation. This year, Ramadan began in Saudi Arabia following the sighting of the moon on February 18. In India, the first day of Ramadan was observed on February 19, following the sighting of the moon. This holy month lasts for approximately 29 or 30 days and concludes with the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2026?

In most Gulf nations, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, moon-sighting committees will attempt to sight the moon (Hilal) on the evening of March 19, 2026. If the moon is sighted that evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Gulf nations on Friday, March 20, 2026. This means that in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, where Ramadan commenced on February 18, Eid is expected to fall on either March 19 or March 20, 2026.

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When is Eid in India and Pakistan in 2026?

Countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other parts of South Asia typically celebrate Eid one day after Saudi Arabia. Consequently, if the moon is sighted on Friday, March 20, 2026, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India and Pakistan on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Furthermore, in India and Pakistan, where Ramadan began on February 19, Eid is likely to be celebrated on either March 20 or March 21, 2026. According to astronomers, there is a high probability of the moon being sighted on the evening of March 19; as a result, it is most likely that Eid in India will be celebrated on March 20, which is a Friday.

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