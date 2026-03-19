Home

News

War stops between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Eid ul Fitr as both countries decide to halt fighting to celebrate the festival of peace

War stops between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Eid ul Fitr as both countries decide to halt fighting to celebrate the ‘festival of peace

US President Donald Trump extended warm greetings to Americans celebrating Eid and said, "The First Lady and I send our best wishes to every American celebrating Eid al-Fitr."

War stops between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Eid ul Fitr

New Delhi: In a major development, Pakistan and Afghanistan have decided to halt their clash temporarily on the occasion of Eid. This comes after Pakistan launched deadly airstrikes in Afghanistan this week that sparked global alarm and calls for a ceasefire. Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in separate posts on X.

Both mentioned similar requests from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. The pause shall be applicable from March 19 to 24, said Tarar. The decision comes after Pakistan’s attack on a medical facility in Kabul this week triggered calls for ceasefire, as the world grapples with the implications of another major conflict near Iran.

The two sides have clashed repeatedly since February.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 Date in India

It is important to note that no official date for Eid-ul-Fitr has been shared yet for India. Many believe that the crescent moon could either be sighted on Friday, March 19, or Saturday, March 20. Once the crescent moon is sighted in Saudi Arabia, authorities in India get a timeline to announce Eid al-Fitr 2026.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

If the moon is sighted in India on Thursday, March 19, evening, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, March 20, aligning with Saudi Arabia. If the moon is not sighted on Thursday, Ramadan will complete 30 days on Friday, March 20, and Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

Which countries are still awaiting Shawwal crescent to finalise the Eid date?

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Brunei

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Iran

Oman

Jordan

Syria

Egypt

Libya

Tunisia

Algeria

Morocco

Mauritania

US President Donald Trump extended warm greetings to Americans celebrating Eid and said, “The First Lady and I send our best wishes to every American celebrating Eid al-Fitr.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.