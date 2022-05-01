Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: The followers of Islam, the Muslim community around the world are preparing to bid an emotional farewell to the pious month of Ramadan and welcome Shawwal with a grand celebration of Eid ul-Fitr, which is likely to fall on May 2, 2022. While the exact date is dependent on the sighting of the moon, it is expected that the event will begin on Tuesday, May 2 in Saudi Arabia and UAE.Also Read - Permission Denied For 'Jagran' In Meerut, Curfew Imposed in Khargone: List of Security Measures Taken by States Ahead of Eid

The holy month of Ramadan takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days. During this period the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity or engaging in humanitarian activities. Also Read - Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Best Eid Mubarak Messages, WhatsApp Status, Gifs, Quotes, Greetings to Wish Family And Friends

