Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 Moon Sighting LIVE: The followers of Islam, the Muslim community around the world are preparing to bid an emotional farewell to the pious month of Ramadan and welcome Shawwal with a grand celebration of Eid ul-Fitr, which is likely to fall on May 2, 2022. While the exact date is dependent on the sighting of the moon, it is expected that the event will begin on Tuesday, May 2 in Saudi Arabia and UAE.Also Read - Permission Denied For 'Jagran' In Meerut, Curfew Imposed in Khargone: List of Security Measures Taken by States Ahead of Eid

The holy month of Ramadan takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days. During this period the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, and give back to the community in the form of charity or engaging in humanitarian activities. Also Read - Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Best Eid Mubarak Messages, WhatsApp Status, Gifs, Quotes, Greetings to Wish Family And Friends

Catch the Latest Updates Here

Live Updates

  • 5:19 PM IST

    With the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end. People wear new clothes and meet with their loved ones after sighting the moon.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    Eid al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday observed by Muslims around the globe that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    The actual dates of Eid ul-Fitr may not be announced until close to the ending of Ramadan. It is expected to be celebrated on May 2-3 this year.

  • 4:36 PM IST

    According to the reports, tt is expected that the event (Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 ) will begin on Tuesday, May 3, in India and Saudi Arabia, UAE starting on Saturday, April 30 until Friday, May 6.

  • 4:33 PM IST

    Eid ul-Fitr commemorates the end of Ramadan’s fasting or Roza from dawn to dusk and is celebrated to thank Allah for everything.

  • 4:24 PM IST

    The date of Eid varies from year to year due to the Hijri calendar, which is a lunar calendar based on the phases of the moon.

  • 4:14 PM IST

    According to the central government’s holiday calendar, the Meethi Eid falls on May 3rd. However, it is important to note that the celebration will depend on the sighting of the new moon.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    Eid ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on May 3 this year in India

  • 4:10 PM IST

    Eid ul- Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, is observed on the first day of Shawaal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar.