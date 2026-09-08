Eiffel Tower closes amid protest after women staff told to be ‘invisible’ during Hindu group’s visit, reopens after apology

According to BAPS, the measures were meant to manage crowding and reduce disruption for other visitors during the group's tour, rather than prevent women from interacting with members of the delegation.

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Eiffel Tower closes amid protest after women staff told to be 'invisible' during Hindu group's visit, reopens after apology (Image: AFP)

The Eiffel Tower was closed to visitors on Monday after employees went on strike over allegations that female staff members were sidelined during a private visit by a Hindu religious delegation. The dispute reportedly centred on a group of around 100 people linked to BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha), a prominent Hindu spiritual organisation.

According to reports, special arrangements were made during the group’s visit after a request to limit interactions between the delegation and female employees. Employees and union representatives claimed that some female staff were asked to leave their usual work areas and stay away from certain sections of the landmark while the delegation was visiting.

In some instances, women were reportedly replaced by male colleagues so that the requested arrangements could be followed.

Unions criticised the move, arguing that it effectively prevented female employees from carrying out their regular responsibilities and raised serious concerns about workplace equality.

Eiffel tower management admits request was accepted

The Eiffel Tower’s operating company, Société d’Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), confirmed that the conditions requested for the private visit had been agreed to.

However, management later acknowledged that accepting those arrangements was a mistake. It said the decision should not have been approved because it was inconsistent with the principle of gender equality.

The admission came as pressure mounted over the incident and workers demanded an explanation.

French officials condemn decision

The controversy quickly drew a political response in France. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire described the situation as unacceptable and called for an investigation into how the arrangements were approved.

French Equality Minister Aurore Bergé also defended the country’s commitment to equal treatment, stressing that religious beliefs cannot override French law or principles of equality.

BAPS denies discriminatory intent

BAPS’s Paris temple reportedly apologised after concerns were raised by Eiffel Tower employees.

The organisation said it took the allegations seriously but denied that the arrangements were intended to discriminate against women.

According to BAPS, the measures were meant to manage crowding and reduce disruption for other visitors during the group’s tour, rather than prevent women from interacting with members of the delegation.

Eiffel Tower reopens after management apology

The Eiffel Tower remained closed throughout Monday as staff continued their protest.

Operations resumed on Tuesday after management apologised to employees and addressed their concerns.