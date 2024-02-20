Home

Eiffel Tower CLOSES As Paris Monument Staff Goes On Strike For Second Time In Two Months

Planning to visit Paris to see the beautiful Eiffel Tower? Your plan may get spoilt as the monument has been closed due to the strikes by its staff. Here's all you need to know..

Eiffel Tower In Paris

New Delhi: Paris is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world and the biggest attraction of the world’s most romantic city, is the beautiful Eiffel Tower – one of the most visually stunning monuments and tourist destinations. If you are planning to visit the Eiffel Tower in Paris, you’re in for an unpleasant surprise as the monument has been shut because of the staff’s strike. Why has the Eiffel Tower been closed, till when will it remain shut and how have the tourists reacted to it, read to know in detail…

Eiffel Tower Closed As Staff Goes On Strike

As mentioned earlier, the Eiffel Tower in Paris has been closed and this comes after the staff of the monument went on a strike. This strike comes as a mark of protest against how the Eiffel Tower is being managed financially. A sign was posted at the entrance in English, saying: “Due to a strike, the Eiffel Tower is closed. We apologize.”

Eiffel Tower Operator Issues Advisory

An advisory about the disruption has been also mentioned on the official website of the Eiffel Tower. Tourists planning to visit the Eiffel Tower on Monday were warned of disruptions in multiple languages on its website. Visitors were advised to check the website before heading to the monument or to postpone their trip. Electronic ticket owners were told to check their inboxes beforehand.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.