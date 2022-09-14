Paris: Gracing the Paris skyline for years, the famous Eiffel Tower is not merely flocked during the day but its gorgeous illumination at night also attracts thousands. But now, Paris has decided to switch off the Eiffel Tower lights hours prior to its usual time. The Eiffel Tower, whose twinkling lights define the night-time Paris skyline, is to fall dark earlier because of the energy crisis, reported the Guardian.Also Read - Knife Attack at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport, Attacker Shot Dead

According to a report by Reuters, in a bid to save energy, the lights of the tower will be turned of by 11:45 pm while earlier it was turned off by 1 am. This will help lower the temperature in the municipal pools and delay heating of the public buildings as well. Also Read - UK Breaks Record For Highest Temperature As Europe Sizzles

The Mayor Anne Hidalgo recently tweeted, ” The energy crisis is hitting Paris like the rest of France. We did not wait to act, since 2014 we have invested 10 billion euros in the ecological transition. But we must go further with the first measures to make 10% energy savings.” Also Read - World's Biggest Gold Coin Weighing 12Kg: Story Of India's Missing Artefact

The lighting system of the Eiffel Tower twinkles because of around 20,000 flashing bulbs and now that light will be out early, it might lead to reduction of power consumption by 4 per cent.

WHY THIS SUDDEN INTIATIVE?

Due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Europe energy prices are spiraling. While many countries are already reducing their consumption and preparing for a total cut off of gas. France is not as exposed to Russian gas supply. Reportedly, due to number of nuclear reactors outage, it has now become imperative for France to import power whereas it would typically would be an exported.

Other city authorities are also reducing the night-time lighting of important sites. Monuments in Marseille including the Pharo Palace will switch lights off earlier from the end of September in order to save energy.

Last time the Eiffel Tower went dark was to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.