US Election 2020: Soon after Joe Biden was declared the 46th President of the United States, outgoing president Donald Trump on Saturday said his campaign would begin challenging the US election results in court next week, saying "this election is far from over."

Issuing a statement, Trump said that all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him. He further added that they don't want the truth to be exposed and said the simple fact is this election is far from over.

Prior to this, he on Twitter again declared himself as the winner even as major American media outlets projected his Democratic rival Joe Biden as next president of the United States.

“I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” tweeted Trump as major American media outlets declared that he has lost the election and Biden would be the 46th president of the United States.

Twitter immediately flagged Trump’s tweet saying that “official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted.

Trump also repeated his allegations of electoral fraud by claiming without evidence that “bad things happened” inside the counting rooms and tens of thousands of votes were illegally received in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

The president has repeatedly attempted to question the validity of vote counts in key swing states and made unfounded claims that the election is being “stolen” from him.

“Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!” he said in a tweet.