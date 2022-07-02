New Delhi: After a hiatus of nine days, Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday night broke his silence on Twitter, the social media platform he is trying to buy for USD 44 billion, by posting a picture of him meeting Pope Francis on Thursday. The world’s richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the pope, and wrote, “Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday.” Musk took digital detox from Twitter — a longest stretch without posting anything in nearly five years — leaving his more than 100 million followers and the media speculating a lot.Also Read - Elon Musk on His Longest-ever Twitter Break Amid Challenges

In the latest picture posted on Twitter, Musk could be seen with his four teenage boys, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him. Musk has a total of eight children. The purpose and location of Musk’s meeting with the pope were not immediately clear.

Musk, a serial Tweeter, last posted on June 22 on the battle between SpaceX and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) over broadband usage, before going on the break.

(With inputs from agencies)