Home

News

World

Elon Musk Confirms Linda Yaccarino As New Twitter CEO

Elon Musk Confirms Linda Yaccarino As New Twitter CEO

Linda will primarily focus on business operations.

Linda Yaccarino oversees about 2,000 workers in her role. Photo: Twitter

Washington: Elon Musk on Friday confirmed that Linda Yaccarino will be the new Twitter CEO. Taking to Twitter, Elon Musk announced the news and wrote, “I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

Earlier on Thursday, Musk said he had selected a chief executive for Twitter but did not disclose her identity.

You may like to read

In a tweet, he wrote, “She will be starting in 6 weeks!” He added that he would remain involved as executive chair and “CTO,” which typically denotes chief technology officer and that he would still oversee Twitter’s product and software.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! She will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology,” Musk posted in a fresh tweet.

Elon Musk who bought Twitter for $44 billion last year will continue to retain a firm grip on the company and will focus on product design and new technology.

Who is Linda Yaccarino

Linda previously worked as NBCUniversal’s top sales exec, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Linda will primarily focus on business operations.

Yaccarino oversees about 2,000 workers in her role, similar to the current strength of Twitter staff after massive sacking by Musk following his $44 billion takeover late last year.

Her team oversees the monetisation strategy for Peacock, the NBC Universal’s streaming service.

Yaccarino’s team has also generated more than $100 billion in ad sales and entered partnerships with companies, including Apple, Snapchat, BuzzFeed, Twitter and YouTube, according to her bio.

The outgoing CEO recently announced adding another update to Twitter allowing its verified users to have early access to encrypted messaging service.

Back in December, Musk said he would step aside as Twitter’s CEO once he found “someone foolish enough” to take over the role. Musk recently officially renamed the company “X Corp.” as the parent of Twitter, reported Variety. Musk’s role will transition to being executive chair and CTO, “overseeing product, software and system operations”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.