After Buying Twitter For $44 billion, Elon Musk Now Plans Buy Another Firm: Check Name, Purchase Plan Details

Elon Musk Twitter News Updates: Billionaire Elon Musk so far owns around six companies and the latest company he acquired is the microblogging site, Twitter, recently. Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October this year and since then he has brought in several tough changes on the platform. At this time, he is willing to purchase another US-based company and, this time to take on corporate media.

In his latest response to a Twitter user, Elon Musk said that he is open to the idea of buying Substack, a US-based online platform that provides publishing, payment, analytics, and design infrastructure to support subscription newsletters.

Elon Musk gave the idea to buy the firm after a Twitter user asked if it would make sense for Twitter to acquire Substake and connect both platforms more tightly. To this Musk said, “I’m open to the idea”. “Twitter plus Substack creates instantly massive competition for obsolete legacy corporate media,” the Twitter user posted.

What is Substack that Musk plans to buy?

For the unversed, Substack was founded back in 2017 by Chris Best — the co-founder of Kik Messenger, Jairaj Sethi — a developer, and Hamish McKenzie — a former tech reporter. It is an US-based online platform that provides publishing, payment, analytics, and design infrastructure to support subscription newsletters. The online firm also allows writers to send digital newsletters directly to subscribers.