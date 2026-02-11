Home

News

Humans to settle on the Moon soon? Elon Musk gives major update; Tesla Cars to Zoom around, people in space suits to…

Humans to settle on the Moon soon? Elon Musk gives major update; Tesla Cars to Zoom around, people in space suits to…

Recently, Musk had said that his company SpaceX will now concentrate on building a "self-sustaining city" on the Moon before moving to Mars.

Elon Musk gives major update; Tesla Cars to Zoom around

New Delhi: Elon Musk has given a major update on human settling on the moon before Mars. In an X post, the world’s richest man showcased an animated video depicting what a human settlement on the Moon could look like. In the video, Musk offered an insight into how Musk envisions humans living on the Moon or Mars. Through the video, Musk also showcased Tesla’s Cybertrucks and robots alongside humans on the lunar surface.

What’s in the video?

In the video shared by Musk, humans are seen living in lunar domes and shelters on the Moon.

These structures are portrayed as homes designed specifically for human habitation.

From the visuals, it appears that the houses would be engineered to protect residents from harmful radiation and to maintain adequate oxygen levels.

Musk showed Tesla’s Cybertrucks moving around in the proposed lunar settlement.

These vehicles could potentially be used in the future as “lunar utility vehicles” for transporting goods and facilitating mobility on the Moon.

ALSO READ: Epstein Files: Photo of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk from ‘wild dinner’ surfaces

Optimus Robots to Lend a Hand

It is important to note that the video features several human-sized humanoid robots. These are Tesla’s Optimus robots. Experts are of the opinion that in the future, these robots could be used in a lunar settlement to perform heavy tasks, carry equipment, and assist humans. Musk has repeatedly stated that these robots could play a key role in helping establish a human colony on the Moon.

Recently, Musk had said that his company SpaceX will now concentrate on building a “self-sustaining city” on the Moon before moving to Mars. The Tesla boss also claimed that the goal of establishing a human settlement on the Moon could be achieved in less than 10 years.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In his post, Musk said that while colonies will eventually be built on Mars as well, the immediate priority will be the Moon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.