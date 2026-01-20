Home

Elon Musk marks another major step in global Internet expansion as SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 29 Starline satellites, Tesla boss now plans to…

SpaceX launched 29 Starlink satellites using a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida. This launch is another step toward growing its worldwide satellite internet service.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX successfully launched another Falcon 9 rocket early Thursday, deploying 29 Starlink internet satellites into low Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 lifted off Thursday at 6: 31 p.m. EST (2331 GMT) from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station carrying another batch of SpaceX’s broadband internet satellites. Visible against the chilly Florida evening sky, SpaceX launched yet another Falcon 9 rocket with a white first stage and black booster centralizer and fairing.

The mission took off despite only a 60% chance of favorable weather during its launch window.

It was Falcon 9 booster B1080’s 24th flight.

SpaceX’s rocket landed propulsively on the droneship “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean several minutes later after separating from the rocket’s second stage.

This mission saw Falcon 9’s second stage deploy the satellites into space nine minutes after liftoff. The rocket will continue to a higher orbit after coasting, with the upper stage reigniting its Merlin engine to push Starlink satellites into their final orbit. Once there, SpaceX’s Starlink Group 6-100 satellites will deploy into space and raise their solar panels before checking all systems and getting ready to begin operations.

SpaceX continues to deploy its Starlink megaconstellation faster each month.

With more than 9,500 satellites currently in orbit and operating as part of SpaceX’s megaconstellation, Starlink satellites are looking to beam internet down to users across the globe who may not have access to reliable or speedy internet. These Starlink satellites can also be used to beam internet to airplanes to provide in-flight Wi-Fi, as well as certain cellphones with direct-to-satellite support.

This most recent launch will add another batch of satellites to that growing network. Providing internet to rural and remote areas is one of Starlink’s primary goals.

SpaceX just had its second launch in two weeks.

Thursday’s launch was SpaceX’s eighth of 2026 and the company’s 591st Falcon 9 launch overall – SpaceX had launched Falcon 9 rockets every year since the launch vehicle debuted in 2010.

It’s safe to say SpaceX has been sticking pretty reliably to that yearly streak, with more Starlink launches on the way already.

