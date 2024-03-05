Elon Musk Sued By Parag Agarwal, Other Top Ex Twitter Officials, Here’s Why

Elon Musk, after taking over X (formerly Twitter), fired top executive officials, citing gross carelessness and willful wrongdoing, which was denied by the employees.

Ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal sues Elon Musk

San Francisco: Four former high-ranking Twitter officials, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, have sued Elon Musk for more than $128 million in severance pay, as reported by a Wall Street Journal story published on Monday. The article named Sean Edgett, the former general counsel of Twitter, Ned Segal, the former chief finance officer, and Vijaya Gadde, the former top legal officer, as additional pertitioners.

Why Is Elon Musk Sued?

The WSJ said that Musk fired the executives, citing gross carelessness and willful wrongdoing, an accusation they deny. The executives guided the company through a protracted and occasionally aggressive takeover process, during which they sued the billionaire to proceed with the acquisition when Musk changed his mind.

Firing Top Twitter Officials

Musk fired the company’s chief executive officer, Parag Agrawal; chief financial officer, Ned Segal; head of law and policy, Vijaya Gadde; and general counsel, Sean Edgett, after spending USD 44 billion to purchase Twitter. Later, Musk rebranded Twitter as X.

Entitled To Severance Payment

The lawsuit said the executives were entitled to severance payments because their contracts said they would get them if Musk took Twitter private in October 2022. It was filed on Monday in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

According to The New York Times, Agrawal’s offer letter for the job stated that he would receive USD12.5 million in shares in addition to an annual salary of USD million.

Agrawal was entitled to a USD 60 million “golden parachute payment” in the event of an involuntary termination, per a Twitter securities filing. The agreement stated that under the same conditions, Segal would receive USD 46 million and Gadde would receive USD 21 million.

Operational Strategy Of Elon Musk

At the time of the takeover, Musk said he could remove the executives “for cause” and avoid having to pay them severance.

Musk told his biographer, Walter Isaacson, that he would turn down the executives’ severance payments in order to save about $200 million.

This is how Musk wants to operate: he will keep the money he owes others and have them sue him. The executives’ attorneys stated in court filings that “Even in loss, Musk can impose delay, hassle, and expense on others less able to afford it,” as reported by The New York Times.

Previous Lawsuits Against Musk

In the past, the executives filed a lawsuit against Musk to recover legal costs they paid for handling inquiries into the business.

A Delaware judge mandated in October that Musk reimburse them USD 1.1 million for those costs.

According to The Hill, Elon Musk has begun to restructure the microblogging platform’s protocols after finalizing the USD 44 billion acquisition deal, and he is not taking any time in doing so.

After he concluded the sale that caused Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and finance chief Ned Segal to leave the company’s San Francisco headquarters, he made one of the company’s first moves: he fired all of the senior executives.

(With inputs from ANI)

