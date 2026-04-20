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Elon Musk summoned by French authorities for interrogation over allegations of child abuse material and deepfake content on X

Elon Musk summoned by French authorities for interrogation over allegations of ‘child abuse material’ and ‘deepfake content’ on X

The Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit raided the company's offices in February over suspected criminal offences related to content on the platform.

(AFP Photo/File)

New Delhi: French investigative agencies have summoned Tesla Chief, Elon Musk, to Paris for questioning in a matter related to allegations regarding the proliferation of child abuse material and deepfake content on his social media platform company, X, formerly Twitter.

It is not yet clear if the tech billionaire will turn up for questioning.

The Paris prosecutor’s cybercrime unit raided the company’s offices in February over suspected criminal offences related to content on the platform.

X’s AI chatbot Grok too Accused

The investigation was initiated in January 2025. Initially, allegations centered on the potential misuse of X’s algorithms to influence French politics. Subsequently, the scope of the investigation was expanded to include X’s AI chatbot, ‘Grok.’

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X’s AI chatbot stands accused of generating objectionable images of women and children. In connection with this same case, former CEO Linda Yaccarino and several employees are also being questioned. Additionally, investigations into this matter have commenced in both the United Kingdom and the European Union.

France had previously summoned Musk regarding this same issue. At that time, X’s offices were also subjected to a search. However, the company has denied all allegations.

What Did WSJ Say?

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the US Justice Department told French authorities in a letter it would not assist in their investigation.

The US Justice Department also accused French authorities of misusing the US justice system, reported the WSJ.

Previously, describing the allegations as baseless, X has denied any wrongdoing. The company said in a statement at the time: “Today’s staged raid reinforces our conviction that this investigation distorts French law, circumvents due process, and endangers free speech. X is committed to defending its fundamental rights and the rights of its users.”

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