Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West’s Twitter Account For ‘Inciting Violence’

Elon Musk on Friday suspended the Twitter account of Kanye West after he violated rule against incitement to violence.

Kanye West went on a horrific antisemitic tirade during an appearance on Alex Jones' 'Infowars' talk show in which he praised Hitler.

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Friday suspended the Twitter account of Kanye West after he violated rule against incitement to violence. In a tweet, Elon Musk said, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

It’s the latest in a string of controversial media appearances for West, who has been dropped by brands such as Adidas due to his antisemitic remarks, reports ‘Variety’.

West told Jones that Hitler, like every human being, brought value to the world. He also said he sees good things about the Nazi founder. Later in the interview, West made antisemitic jokes about former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports ‘Variety’.

The rapper’s latest antisemitic remarks were instantly condemned on social media. Writer Mark Harris tweeted: “The Kanye horrors are laughable but also terrifying. When pro-Nazi rhetoric gets this kind of repeated public airing, the discourse eventually edges into ‘Well that was awful, but can’t we at least talk about…'”

“It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me,” actor Josh Gad wrote. “It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform. No one who says ‘I love Hitler’ should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period).”