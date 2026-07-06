Masterstroke by Elon Musk, Starlink set to deliver satellite internet to Nepal and Bhutan via Bangladesh; India now have to...

New Delhi: Is Elon Musk planning to deliver Starlink internet through Bangladesh? According to the reports, the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh government has approved the unrestricted export of internet services from its territory to neighboring countries. This marks the first time a satellite internet provider has received such permission. It is important to note that this move will position Bangladesh to emerge as a major internet connectivity hub in South Asia. Notably, Starlink will use Bangladesh’s infrastructure to deliver high-speed satellite internet bandwidth to neighboring countries.
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has approved Starlink to transmit internet data to neighboring countries through an International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC). As per the agreement, the state-owned Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) will provide Starlink with primary bandwidth for a period of three years.
Starlink will be allowed to procure internet bandwidth from private telecom operators in Bangladesh if BSCCL faces any operational issues. The arrangement is intended to help Bangladeshi companies earn foreign exchange revenue.
It is important to note that in India, Starlink’s commercial rollout continues to face delays due to regulatory and security approvals. The Indian government and security agencies want to be fully satisfied with the security of foreign satellite terminals, the monitoring of data traffic, and spectrum allocation before allowing commercial operations.
Although Starlink has already received an in-principle licence and discussions with the Indian government are ongoing, its commercial launch has been delayed because final security clearance and spectrum allocation are still pending.
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