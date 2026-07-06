Masterstroke by Elon Musk, Starlink set to deliver satellite internet to Nepal and Bhutan via Bangladesh; India now have to…

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has approved Starlink to transmit internet data to neighboring countries through an International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC).

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Elon Musk

New Delhi: Is Elon Musk planning to deliver Starlink internet through Bangladesh? According to the reports, the Tarique Rahman-led Bangladesh government has approved the unrestricted export of internet services from its territory to neighboring countries. This marks the first time a satellite internet provider has received such permission. It is important to note that this move will position Bangladesh to emerge as a major internet connectivity hub in South Asia. Notably, Starlink will use Bangladesh’s infrastructure to deliver high-speed satellite internet bandwidth to neighboring countries.

What is the deal about?

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has approved Starlink to transmit internet data to neighboring countries through an International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC). As per the agreement, the state-owned Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) will provide Starlink with primary bandwidth for a period of three years.

Starlink will be allowed to procure internet bandwidth from private telecom operators in Bangladesh if BSCCL faces any operational issues. The arrangement is intended to help Bangladeshi companies earn foreign exchange revenue.

Here are some of the key details:

The agreement is aimed at delivering internet connectivity to neighboring countries such as Nepal and Bhutan through Bangladesh.

A key feature of the deal is that it allows the transmission of unfiltered internet bandwidth.

The internet traffic will not be subject to government controls, firewalls, or content blocking while passing through Bangladesh.

Starlink will be able to provide unrestricted satellite internet services to countries like Nepal and Bhutan.

The bandwidth will not be available for domestic users in Bangladesh or foreign visitors within the country.

What is India’s status:

It is important to note that in India, Starlink’s commercial rollout continues to face delays due to regulatory and security approvals. The Indian government and security agencies want to be fully satisfied with the security of foreign satellite terminals, the monitoring of data traffic, and spectrum allocation before allowing commercial operations.

Although Starlink has already received an in-principle licence and discussions with the Indian government are ongoing, its commercial launch has been delayed because final security clearance and spectrum allocation are still pending.