NOW, Elon Musk Abuses Woman Journalist By Using THIS Vulgar Adjective

Let it be told that Musk and Swisher have known each other for long at a professional and social level.

Elon Musk Abuses Woman Journalist: American journalist Kara Swisher, who's been covering Twitter's new chief Elon Musk since the late 1990s, revealed on a podcast that in the last interaction she had with Musk, he sent her an e-mail with the subject "You're an a****le". Musk also attached a screenshot of one of her tweets about him. Swisher told Musk that she had tweeted in favour of him. Let it be told that Musk and Swisher have known each other for long at a professional and social level.

Those privy to the incident have expressed though do not read too much into it but it is indeed surprising that the world’s richest man would send such an email to a journalist irrespective of the acquaintance level and epoch.

Kara Swisher was hosting “On Podcast With Kara” with Nayeema Raza when she revealed the details of the email she got from Musk.

This one, with extra kudos to ⁦@nayeema⁩ for its conception (I was initially resistant), is really a must listen. I had forgotten some of these thoughtful and substantive interviews with Elon, and it’s important to reflect on how we got here. https://t.co/w57vxrJ7Oe — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 14, 2022

She said that Musk was not speaking to her and had called her an asshole. “He’s not speaking to me. I’m an asshole. He emailed me this recently,” she said, reports indiatoday.in.

Nayeema Raza is a New York City-based producer and currently the showrunner of The New York Times podcast about power Sway hosted by Kara Swisher.