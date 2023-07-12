Home

News

World

Musk Vs Zuckerberg: Meta CEO Seen With Mixed Martial Arts Pros Days After Elon Musk Was Found Training Ju-Jitsu

Musk Vs Zuckerberg: Meta CEO Seen With Mixed Martial Arts Pros Days After Elon Musk Was Found Training Ju-Jitsu

This could be seen as Zuckerberg's reply to a picture shared by Lex Fridman on Twitter where he could be seen practicing ju-jitsu with Elon Musk.

Musk Vs Zuckerberg: Meta CEO Seen With Mixed Martial Arts Pros Days After Elon Musk Was Found Training Ju-Jitsu

New Delhi: If there is one fight the world is eagerly waiting watch, it’s the proposed cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Ever since Musk made the challenge, and Zuck accepted it, the internet has been flooding with all kinds of memes and predictions by supporters of either sides. As expected Elon Musk is the one who is making all the noises while Zuckerberg is mostly quiet.

Trending Now

In the latest, Israel Adesanya, a popular Nigerian-New Zealand mixed martial artist has shared a picture of himself, along with Mark Zuckerberg and Alexander Volkanovski, an Australian mixed martial artist — all three shirtless — after an apparent training session.

You may like to read

This could be seen as Zuckerberg’s reply to a picture shared by Lex Fridman on Twitter where he could be seen practicing ju-jitsu with Elon Musk.

“I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I’m extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It’s really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage. That said, as Elon says, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely… I’m there for them, no matter what,” wrote Fridman on Twitter.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023

Musk Taunts Zuck

Even though people are still unsure whether they can witness a cage fight between two of greatest tech entrepreneurs the world has ever seen, neither of them seem to be in a mood to backtrack.

While Zuckerberg is mostly silent on social media, he took a veiled jibe at Musk on the day of the launch of Threads, Meta’s Twitter rival. Zuckerberg posted the iconic Spiderman duo picture on Twitter without ant caption. And the most wonderful part of the move is that Zuckerberg is posting something on Twitter after 11 years only to take on the boss of Twitter.

Musk clearly isn’t in a mood to let go of anything. Known to be an eccentric tweeter, Elon Musk has taken it to street-levels. Recently he posted a tweet saying “Zuck is a c*ck”, and replying to the same tweet, Musk said, “I propose a literal di*k measuring contest”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES