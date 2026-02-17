Home

Is Elon Musk now world’s first ‘trillionaire’? Tesla chief’s net worth witnesses massive surge, Larry Page also in the race

New Delhi: Elon Musk is moving closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire. According to the reports, Musk’s net worth has surged to an estimated USD 850 billion amid rising valuations of SpaceX, xAI, and Tesla. It is important to note that the Musk is now three times richer than the second-richest person on the latest Forbes list — Larry Page. The net worth of Larry Page stands at USD 251 billion.

To recall, Kalshi, a web-based prediction market platform, had projected that the Tesla Boss could become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027, assigning a 78 percent probability to the milestone. His wealth saw a sharp jump following the reported merger of SpaceX with xAI, valuing the combined entity at approximately USD 1.25 trillion.

“Already have thousands of times over. My ‘net worth’ is almost entirely due to my ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX. I have <0.1% that is cash. Tesla and SpaceX employees all receive stock/options and Tesla is >80% owned by retail investors and index/pension funds, so value increases apply >80% to them,” Musk said.

Here are some of the key details:

Elon Musk’s ownership is estimated at around 43 percent

His stake alone would be worth over USD 530 billion, marking a significant shift in his overall fortune.

Musk has downplayed the idea of vast liquid wealth, clarifying that less than 0.1% of his net worth is held in cash.

Musk’s wealth is still closely linked to equity valuations, which means changes in stock prices and private company valuations can significantly influence the direction of his net worth.

Whether he ultimately crosses the USD 1 trillion mark will depend on the sustained performance of Tesla and the long-term growth of SpaceX and xAI.

