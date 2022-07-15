New Delhi: Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk’s 76-year-old father Errol Musk has admitted to having a “secret” second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout. He welcomed a baby girl with Elon’s stepsister in 2019.Also Read - Microsoft Cuts 1,800 Jobs as Part of 'Realignment', Twitter Lays Off 30% Staff From Recruiting Team

In an interview with The Sun, he said, "The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce." Errol Musk, who is an engineer in South Africa, added that the second baby was unplanned but he was living with Ms Bezuidenhout after his birth.

Errol Musk, 76, and Jana Bezuidenhout also share a five-year-old boy named Elliot Rush, who was born in 2017. He, now, has a total of seven children including Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Interestingly, he also helped raise Jana, who was just 4 years old when he became her stepfather.

Jana Bezuidenhout is the daughter of Errol Musk’s second wife Heide Bezuidenhout, whom he married after splitting with Elon Musk’s mother Maye Haldeman Musk in 1979. From this marriage, he has three children – Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca. Errol Musk and Heide Bezuidenhout were married for 18 years. They have two children together.

The Musk family were in “shock” when they found out that Ms Bezuidenhout is pregnant with Errol Musk’s child, the report added. Errol said, “They still don’t like it…They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister,” when asked about his family’s reaction to the shocking news.

The revelations come days after it was reported that Elon Musk fathered twins with a top executive at Neuralink, the artificial intelligence company co-founded by the tech billionaire.

The Tesla owner’s statement to the news is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)