New Delhi: The first US emergency aid to India has arrived today as the country is fighting the devastating surge in coronavirus cases which has overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums across the country. Also Read - Remdesivir Supply Shortage in Chennai Amid COVID19 Crisis | Read on

A Super Galaxy military transporter carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders and other hospital equipment and nearly one million rapid coronavirus tests landed at New Delhi’s international airport today early morning. Also Read - Restrain Media Reporting of Judges' Oral Observation: EC Moves Madras High Court Over Murder Charges' Remarks

As per latest updates, more such flights are expected in the next week from the US. At this time of crisis, the US providing Oxygen support, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generation Units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Therapeutics and Public Health Assistance. Also Read - Northern Railways Cancels 20 Trains Due To Low Occupancy. Check Full List

The first of several emergency #COVID19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together: US Embassy in New Delhi, India pic.twitter.com/Efz5ugFkAS — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

“The first of several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together,” the US Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

After the shipment arrived at the airport, the Delhi Customs facilitated swift clearance of COVID material covering 200 Size D oxygen cylinders with regulators, 223 Size H oxygen cylinders with regulators, 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits & 84,000 N-95 face masks.