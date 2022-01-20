San Francisco: An Emirates Boeing 777 flying from Dubai to the US on January 19 ended up landing in Russia, thousands of miles away from its destination San Francisco. The aircraft reportedly encountered control problems mid-air. The fight was eventually diverted to St Petersburg in Russia, having changed its requested destination several times along the way, said a report by Simple Flying.Also Read - Explained: Why Flights Are Being Canceled Due to 5G Roll Out in US?

Despite spending more than 10 hours in the air, passengers got nowhere near San Francisco.

Emirates flight EK225 is a regularly scheduled service that originates at the UAE flag carrier’s Dubai International Airport (DXB) hub.

According to a report by The Aviation Herald, while flying over Russia’s Barents Sea, the flight’s crew requested to divert to Murmansk, around 700 NM (1,300 km) away. The request came about after encountering control problems with the 777 operating the flight.

Having set a course for Murmansk, the crew altered their destination to Ekaterinburg. Half an hour later, they changed their decision and aimed for St Petersburg instead. 45 minutes away from the city’s Pulkovo Airport (LED), the pilots declared an emergency, but touched down safely on runway 28L at 18:17, after more than 10 hours in the air.

Major airlines including Emirates cancelled US flights due to mega 5G rollout

This comes ahead of the mega 5G rollout in the US with major airlines like Emirates, Air India, ANA and Japan Airlines announcing cancellation of some flights over concerns that it could potentially interfere with some instruments and may put flyers’ safety at risk.

Emirates said it’s “suspending flights to the following US destinations from 19 January 2022 until further notice,” listing Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Seattle.

The airline will continue to fly to New York JFK, Los Angeles (LAX), and Washington, DC (IAD), reports The Verge.

Air India will also not be able to operate a number of US-bound flights. Air India said it would suspend the service between Delhi and San Francisco, Chicago and JFK as well as a Mumbai to Newark flight. It will continue to fly into Washington Dulles.

Why are flights being cancelled due to 5G rollout in the US?

Airline operators in the US warned that the rollout could cause “catastrophic disruption” to their flight schedules.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the concern is that the C-band 5G signals could interfere with the radar altimeters used in some planes, creating a safety issue.

Some aviation industry groups shared those fears. This is despite reassurances from federal telecom regulators and well as wireless carriers.

Specifically, the FAA has been worried that 5G cellular antennas near some airports – not air mobile devices – could throw off readings from some aircraft equipment designed to tell pilots how far they are from the ground.

The systems, radar altimeters, are used throughout a flight and are considered critical. (Radar altimeters differ from standard altimeters, which rely on air pressure readings and do not use radio signals to gauge altitude.)

In December, the FAA had forbidden pilots from using the potentially affected altimeters around airports where low-visibility conditions would otherwise require them.

That new rule could keep planes from getting to some airports in certain circumstances, because pilots would be unable to land using instruments alone.