New Delhi: An Emirates plane reportedly flew for 14 hours with a large hole in its side before landing safely in Australia's Brisbane. The incident occurred in a flight EK450, which tookoff from Dubai and safely landed in Brisbane, on July 1.

The airlines, in a statement, said the hole was “created when one of the Airbus A38’s 22 tyres burst shortly after take off”, according to a report by Euro News. Luckily, no passengers were injured during the flight. Dr Johannes Boroh, a former commercial pilot and senior lecturer in aviation studies at London’s Kingston University, called it a “one in a million case”. “It’s something that we don’t see every day,” Dr Boroh said.

A passenger, identified as Patrick, told Australia’s Courier Mail that he heard a loud bang after 45 minutes into the flight.

“The cabin crew remained calm, stopped the food service and got on the phone and checked the wings, engines,” Patrick said.

The airline said,”One of the aircraft’s 22 tyres ruptured during cruise, causing damage to a small portion of the aerodynamic fairing, which is an outer panel or the skin of the aircraft.”