French scientist Emmanuelle Charpentier and American Jennifer A. Doudna have been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the development of a method for genome editing known as CRISPR. Also Read - Nobel Prize in Physics Jointly Awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel & Andrea Ghez For Black Hole Research

The recipients were announced Wednesday in Stockholm by Goran Hansson, Secretary General of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

“Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna have discovered one of gene technology’s sharpest tools: the CRISPR/Cas9 genetic scissors,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

“This technology has had a revolutionary impact on the life sciences, is contributing to new cancer therapies and may make the dream of curing inherited diseases come true.”

BREAKING NEWS:

The 2020 #NobelPrize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing.” pic.twitter.com/CrsnEuSwGD — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 7, 2020

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million krona (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left more than a century ago by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

Notably, the award is the third of six prizes being announced and other prizes in the fields of, literature, peace and economics will be declared in the coming days.

On Monday, The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice “for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus.”

The Nobel Prize for Physics was awarded to Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Gheza for their research on black holes.