End of Hamas rule in Gaza: Hamas agrees to give up civilian and military control of Gaza in major peace breakthrough

This is the first time Hamas has agreed to an international framework that requires it to give up its governing role and allow another Palestinian body to administer Gaza.

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End of Hamas rule in Gaza: Hamas agrees to give up civilian and military control of Gaza in major peace breakthrough(Image: AP)

Hamas has agreed to step down from both its civilian and military role in governing Gaza under a new internationally backed peace roadmap, according to senior administration officials. The proposal, unveiled by US President Donald Trump as part of his Gaza peace initiative, outlines a phased plan that goes beyond a ceasefire. It calls for the transfer of power to a transitional Palestinian administration and the dismantling of Hamas’s governing structure in the territory.

Under the plan, an independent National Committee for the Administration of Gaza would take charge of both civilian governance and internal security during the transition period.

According to senior administration officials, this is the first time Hamas has agreed to an international framework that requires it to give up its governing role and allow another Palestinian body to administer Gaza.

The roadmap says all civilian and security responsibilities would be handed over to the National Committee, which would become the sole authority responsible for running government institutions, maintaining essential public services and ensuring law and order across the Gaza Strip.

Before reconstruction begins, the committee would also carry out a full review of Gaza’s finances and administrative systems, the proposal states.

One Authority, One Law, One Weapon

The proposal is based on the principle of “One Authority, One Law, One Weapon,” aiming to end the existence of separate governing and security structures in Gaza.

Under the roadmap, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza would become the only authority empowered to regulate weapons, issue licences and oversee policing across the territory.

To ensure a smooth transition, the plan also requires all Palestinian factions to sign a civil peace agreement that bans revenge attacks, military parades, armed demonstrations and other activities that could disrupt the transfer of power. The National Committee and its police force would have sole responsibility for handling internal security.

Senior administration officials said the goal is to establish a technocratic administration that can govern Gaza independently of Hamas and political rivalries. The transitional body would include Palestinian professionals from Gaza, the West Bank and the wider Palestinian diaspora to help rebuild public institutions and restore essential services.

Officials added that the roadmap keeps open the possibility of a future political role for the Palestinian Authority, but only after it carries out the reforms outlined in the broader peace plan. Until then, the National Committee would govern Gaza while coordinating with the Palestinian Authority.

Trump announced the agreement

Trump announced the agreement in a post on Truth Social, describing it as “a critical step” towards establishing a new Palestinian administration in Gaza. He said the new government would work closely with the Board of Peace to support the Palestinian people.

“Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE,” Trump wrote.