New Delhi: Though there is a rapid rise of Omicron cases across several countries, the number of hospitalisations and severe illnesses is comparatively low. Ever since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus was detected, experts were of the view that there is still enough time for the circumstances to change.Also Read - 'OmiSure' Becomes First RT-PCR Kit Approved By ICMR To Detect Omicron Variant Of COVID

“We’re now in a totally different phase. The virus is always going to be with us, but my hope is this variant causes so much immunity that it will quell the pandemic”, said Monica Gandhi, an immunologist at the University of California, San Francisco. Also Read - Prem Chopra Health Update: Doctors Say Treatment is on After Veteran Actor And His Wife Test COVID Positive

An amalgamation of multiple mutations and considerable immunity have triggered a virus that causes less severe disease, Bloomberg reported referring to data from the past weeks. Also Read - BREAKING: Punjab Imposes Night Curfew Till Jan 15, Shuts Down Schools And Colleges | Full List of Restrictions

Meanwhile, Erik Robinson, the senior communications specialist for Oregon Health and Science University said that the forecast “reflects changes in assumptions about omicron,” including new data from Europe that indicates a lower hospitalization rate from this variant than from other strains of the virus.

“If people take steps to reduce the spread of the virus — such as getting vaccinated and boosted — the surge in hospitalizations would be similar to the number of people hospitalized during the peak of the delta variant, 1,187”, said Peter Graven, a data scientist at Oregon Health and Science University and author of the influential COVID-19 statewide forecast,

On the other hand, a UK study has revealed that the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine can provide up to 88 per cent protection against hospitalisation from infection by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The findings compiled in a report by the UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) show significantly higher protection provided by the third vaccine dose against the highly mutated variant first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November, compared to two doses.

Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine, and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in the US noted that vaccine effectiveness drops to 52 per cent against Omicron around six months after taking the second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, a booster dose substantially increases immunity and lowers the odds of being hospitalised with COVID-19 infection.

(With agency inputs)