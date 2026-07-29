‘Enemies like India’: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remark on PoK protesters trigger fresh row, defends killing of JAAC activists

Around 5,000 people took part in what it described as a peaceful protest march. It alleged that security forces opened fire without warning, killing at least 14 protesters and injuring more than 24 others.

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'Enemies like India': Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's remark on PoK protesters trigger fresh row, defends killing of JAAC activists (Image: X)

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has sparked fresh controversy by describing protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) as “enemies like India” amid ongoing unrest in the region. Speaking to a local television channel, Asif defended the government’s handling of the protests and said he saw no difference between India and those demonstrating against Islamabad’s administration in POK. “I put the protesters in the same category as India and consider them also as enemies like India,” he said.

“I put the protesters of PojK in the same category as India and consider them as enemies”: Pak Def Min Khawaja Asif pic.twitter.com/YS9NzhW9Jf — OsintTV (@OsintTV) July 28, 2026

His remarks came after Pakistani security forces opened fire on a protest march led by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). According to reports, at least 14 activists were killed in the firing, making it one of the deadliest crackdowns in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in recent years. More than two dozen others were also injured in the clashes.Among the deceased was Usman Nazir, younger brother of JAAC founding member Umar Nazir.

Khawaja Asif has frequently made controversial statements in the past, including during Operation Sindoor.

POK protest

On Tuesday, thousands of supporters of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) marched from Rawalkot to Muzaffarabad, demanding the removal of 12 seats in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) Assembly that are reserved for Kashmiri refugees.

The JAAC argues that these reserved seats weaken the political rights of people living in POK and allow political parties based in Islamabad to influence the region’s government. Protest leaders say that only permanent residents of POK should have the right to elect its legislative assembly.

According to the organisation, around 5,000 people took part in what it described as a peaceful protest march. It alleged that security forces opened fire without warning, killing at least 14 protesters and injuring more than 24 others. Among those killed was Usman Nazir, the younger brother of JAAC founder Umar Nazir.

The JAAC accused Pakistani security personnel of firing at the protesters without provocation.

The Pakistani government, however, rejected the allegation. It claimed that some protesters were carrying modern weapons and had attacked security personnel first, prompting the forces to retaliate.