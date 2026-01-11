Home

Enemies Of God: Iran issues death penalty warning amid nationwide protest crackdown

‘Enemies Of God’: Iran issues death penalty warning amid nationwide protest crackdown

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has sent an urgent message to US President Donald Trump.

Following two weeks of constant protests, Iran has given its most severe warning yet to demonstrators. The Iranian attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, issued a warning to all protesters that any person who takes part in the protests will be labelled as an “enemy of God”.

In accordance with Iranian law, this crime can lead to a death sentence. Attorney General Movahedi also stated that those who assist the rioters will also be charged with being an enemy of God. Additionally, Movahedi’s warning was carried by the Iranian state television.

The protests originally began on December 28. This week, the protests have become larger, with thousands of people marching in multiple cities across the nation, chanting slogans against Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On December 28, 2025, unrest broke out in Tehran’s bazaars and marketplaces after the Iranian rial’s value plummeted to unprecedented lows due to an annual inflation rate of over 42 per cent. At present, Iran is still recovering from the Israeli-Iranian War held in June 2024 and years of harsh international economic sanctions. The country’s citizens feel hopeless and angry over the lack of electricity and gasoline, which has given rise to widespread anger and hopelessness across the country.

In accordance with Iranian law, Article 186 specifies that if an organization or a group has the intent to fight against the Islamic Republic, every individual affiliated with that organization or group (i.e., any individual that provides assistance, support, etc.) can be categorized as a mohareb (enemy of God), regardless of whether those individuals are actively participating in the fighting or not. Under Article 190, the penalties for this crime are very extreme, including:

Death sentence

Hanging executions

Cutting off the right hand and left foot

Permanent expulsion from Iran

The above-mentioned legal consequences indicate the severe penalties that are in place for any offender(s) committing acts against Iran. Since the violent protests that began on Thursday, Iran has experienced an internet blackout as well as an international telephone line shutdown. Accounts show there was a heavy display of force by authorities used against protestors, while officials are continuing their oppressive crackdown on these demonstrations, which resulted in the death of at least 72 civilians and over 2300 individuals being arrested, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency.

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has sent an urgent message to US President Donald Trump. He stated that it is time for Trump to step in regarding Iran. Taking to X, previously Twitter, Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi stated, “Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action. Last night you saw the millions of brave Iranians in the streets facing down live bullets. Today, they are facing not just bullets but a total communications blackout.”

