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Entry of explosive-laden drones in Pakistan sparks panic amid Iran-US war escalation; key details inside

Entry of explosive-laden drones in Pakistan sparks panic amid Iran-US war escalation; key details inside

Two drones were intercepted in Pakistan on Friday. This comes after the warning of the Defence Minister of Afghanistan, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Entry of explosive-laden drones in Pakistan sparks panic (AI Image)

The security forces of Pakistan on Friday intercepted and destroyed two drones which were carrying harmful explosives, as reported by the local media. The incident has caused the security forces to stay alert in Islamabad. However, the authorities stated that the flight functionalities in the city’s airport are working normally. This comes at a time when the tensions in West Asia are rapidly increasing, with Iran and the United States in conflict with each other.

2 drones shot down in Pakistan

According to the report of Dawn, one of the two drones crashed near the Faizabad interchange, and the other in the area of the I-9 sector. The Pakistani officials gave a confirmation that both the drones consisted of explosives, as reported by PTI. However, it still remains unclear who could have possibly launched the attacks and their origin. The incident was reported just some time after the interception of a second drone in Kohat. This has raised fresh concerns regarding the threats of drones in Islamabad. The reported interception happened in the Kohat Garrison city of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Airport operations under normal conditions

After the incident, claims regarding the closure of the Islamabad airport began to circulate on social media. Soon, the Pakistan Airports Authority issued a brief clarification that the reports are fake and the flight operations are continuing without any interventions.

“Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) clarifies that reports circulating about the closure of Islamabad’s airspace are baseless. Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport are continuing without interruption and all flights are operating according to schedule,” said the Authority on X.

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It also shared, “Passengers are advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for updated flight information,” urging the passengers to contact their respective airlines.

Afghanistan’s warning to Pakistan

The incident happened just a few days after Afghanistan’s warning about targeting Pakistan. The Defence Minister of Afghanistan, Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid, stated that any instability in Kabul will lead to similar conditions in Islamabad.

In addition, the drone interception comes at a time when the tensions in West Asia are escalating. As Iran and the United States conflict with each other, the reports of drone attacks and missile strikes have become common. The disruptions of the conflict have affected several countries and led to massive destruction in some regions, with loss of lives.

(With inputs from PTI)

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