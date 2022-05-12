New Delhi: Attention Indians who are frequent travellers to the US. The Indians, who are travelling overseas, especially to the US, are known for carrying a mini dispensary with them not just for their regular medicines but also for medical contingencies ranging from fever to stomach problems and other ailments. These travellers carry such mini-dispensary with hem mainly for two reasons – one is medicines in the US are way more expensive than India and secondly, they are difficult to access—not only do a wider range of medicines need a doctor’s prescription in the US. Drugstores in the US are strict in enforcing this requirement.Also Read - US Won't Let Imran Khan-led Propaganda Damage Ties With Pakistan, Says Ned Price

And still, many Indians don’t care to carry prescriptions when they go abroad, not even to the US. This is primarily because they think that their stanch of medicines will not be checked when they arrive at the airport. If they neglect, they could be denied entry to the country. Also Read - US Announces New Sanctions, G7 to Phase Out Russian Oil Imports

Such travellers must note that they are taking a big risk. And their luck might turn worse when next time they land in New York or DC or San Francisco or Chicago or any other US city. Also Read - Texans Brace For Record Heat Wave, Temperatures in Houston Expected to Reach Mid to Upper-90s Fahrenheit

It must be noted that while most of the airports in the US allow Indians to carry pickles and garam masalas, however, medicines without prescriptions could result in revocation of their American visa.

While in India, many medicines, including high-potency antibiotics, can be bought over the counters, the rules for the OTC sales and the scheduled drugs in the US are clearly stated and strictly regulated.

Most importantly, the international passengers flying to the US with medications fall under the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Transportation Society Administration (TSA).

There are different types of restrictions imposed by the agencies, but the common rule is that the passengers should carry a valid prescription or doctor’s note – written in English – in order to bring medicines to the US.

List of dos and don’ts for the regular travellers to the US