New Delhi: A suspicious package containing deadly poison ricin addressed to US President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, officials said. Also Read - US SC Justice Ginsburg Dies Setting up Pre-poll Confrontation

Citing two law enforcement officials, CNN reported that two tests were conducted to confirm the presence of ricin, a highly toxic substance extracted from castor beans that have been used in terror attacks. Also Read - Expect to Have COVID-19 Vaccine Doses For Every American by April: Trump

It can be used in the form of powder, mist, pellet or acid. If one ingests the poison, it causes vomiting and internal bleeding of the stomach and intestines, failure of the liver, spleen and kidneys and subsequent death by collapse of the circulatory system. Also Read - After US Announces Ban on TikTok From Sunday, Chinese App Says Will Fight Ongoing Crackdown

Meanwhile, investigators are looking into the possibility that the package addressed to Trump came from Canada.

In a statement to CNN, Mary-Liz Power, chief spokeswoman for Canada’s Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair, said, “We are aware of the concerning reports of packages containing ricin directed toward US federal government sites. Canadian law enforcement is working closely with their US counterparts. As this is an active investigation we cannot comment further.”

Besides, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Secret Service are probing the matter. “The FBI and our US Secret Service and US Postal Inspection Service partners are investigating a suspicious letter received at a US government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety,” the FBI’s Washington field office said in a statement.