New Delhi: Swedish teenager and climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who became an instant Internet sensation for her statement ‘How dare you’ at world leaders during the UN Climate Summit, was on Wednesday named Time Magazine’s person of the year 2019.

With this honour, she became the youngest person ever to be the recipient of the title. However, the magazine said the honour is historically accorded to people who worked their way up the ladders of major organisations and were at home in the corridors of power.

“For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all that it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year,” the US publication stated.

The Swedish teenager was chosen from the shortlist that included US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump. She began to gain limelight in 2018 when she began he protest outside the Swedish Parliament under the campaign ‘School Strike for Climate’.

During the UN Clime Summit, she had courageously looked the world leaders in the eyes and yelled ‘How dare you’ as she sat next to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the Summit in September this year. She became an Internet sensation after she scolded the world leaders for their inaction and empty words on climate change.

“You all come to us young people for hope. How dare you? she had said in September, adding, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet, I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing.”