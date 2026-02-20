Home

Epstein Files: Donald Trump reacts to former Prince Andrew’s arrest, says ‘it’s a shame’

Donald Trump said that the former English Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest in connection with the Epstein files case is a "shame" and "bad for the royal family."

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) reacted to Former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest and said it’s a ‘shame’ and ‘it’s so bad for the royal family.’ Former Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in connection with his past dealings with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. However, he was released following 12-hour questioning. Cops conducted a search of properties at Windsor and Sandringham, where the former prince has been residing since he was asked to vacate Royal Lodge earlier this month.

Interacting with the reporters, Trump said, “I think it’s a shame. I think it’s very sad. I think it’s so bad for the royal family.”

Notably, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is a younger brother of King Charles III. He remains under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to UK police.

Euro News, citing the police statement, said officers carried out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk and arrested a man in his 60s. Though the statement did not name the individual, Prince Andrew, who turned 66 on Thursday, was later seen leaving a police station in the evening.

In a subsequent update, police confirmed that the arrested man had been released under investigation. The statement added that searches in Norfolk had concluded, while operations at an address in Berkshire were ongoing.

Also Read: This country blocks Donald Trump from using RAF bases for potential Iran strikes – not China, India or Pakistan, but…

Earlier, the UK’s King Charles III on Thursday issued a solemn statement, saying “the law must take its course” and affirming full support for the legal process as the UK police investigate alleged misconduct

In an official statement, the British monarch said he had learned of the arrest with “the deepest concern” and stressed that Andrew’s case must now be examined through a “full, fair and proper process” by the appropriate authorities.

Charles reiterated that Buckingham Palace would provide “full and wholehearted support and co-operation” with investigators.

The statement further added that it would not be appropriate to comment further as the legal proceedings continue and that he and his family will maintain their duties and service to the public.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation,” the statement read.

Andrew has previously denied all allegations, stating that he never witnessed or suspected any of Epstein’s criminal activities and has not commented on the latest allegations relating to misconduct in public office, as reported by CNN.

It is to be noted that the arrest of the former prince comes months after King Charles III took back Andrew’s tittle as prince, following fresh scrutiny ignited by the release of fresh Epstein documents by the US Department of Justice. King Charles III also ordered proceedings to remove Andrew from his royal residence located at Windsor. He had been living there since 2003.

(with ANI inputs)

