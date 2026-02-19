Home

News

Epstein Files: Who are the 16 High-Profile leaders who resigned after the Explosive Document release? Full list inside

Epstein Files: Who are the 16 High-Profile leaders who resigned after the ‘Explosive Document’ release? Full list inside

The latest Epstein files have triggered global fallout, with at least 16 high-profile leaders resigning or stepping down amid mounting scrutiny over past associations and reputational concerns worldwide.

Epstein Files

Scores of powerful business leaders, politicians and others across the world have resigned or stepped down from their roles following revelations in recent Jeffrey Epstein documents. Companies and governments spanning the globe have seen executives forced to resign or take a leave of absence following Epstein revelations.

The latest string of Epstein-related resignations includes executives from Hyatt Hotels Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the president of the World Economic Forum and European politicians.

Tom Pritzker, chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corp., resigned Wednesday from his position on California’s Civic Partnerships Commission, NBC Chicago reported. Kathryn “Kathy” Ruemmler, managing director of Goldman Sachs, also resigned from her position as chair of the Securities Investor Protection Corp., Fortune reported.

Andersen Global CEO Børge Brende resigned from his role as president of the World Economic Forum after reportedly appearing in the documents.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Politicians and leaders in the U.K., France, Spain and Sweden have also been impacted by recent Epstein releases. James Kerr, a British Conservative politician, resigned from his role as Conservative Councillor of Broxtowe Borough Council in Nottinghamshire in June following Epstein revelations, CNBC reported.

Juan Carlos I, who recently abdicated as Spain’s king, resigned from his position with nonprofit research institute CIDOB in Spain.

On Monday, former Swedish minister of climate Isabella Lövin resigned from Greens-EFA group presidency following the release of the documents. French politician Nicolas Sarkozy also announced his resignation as president of the Conservative party following Epstein documents’ release.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III took a leave of absence from his role as chairman of Epstein’s CAJP Hurricane Relief, according to Business Insider.

“The releases, while they may not necessarily implicate anybody in a crime, can certainly raise issues that will subject those individuals to reputational harm,” Kelly Kramer, partner at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, told CNBC. “Especially in today’s climate, people are very quick to step down.”

Epstein was found dead by suicide in jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Here’s a clean table showing the 16 people who have resigned or stepped down amid the Jeffrey Epstein files fallout – based on the latest reporting and official disclosures:

No. Name Position / Role Action Taken Notes / Source 1 Thomas Pritzker Executive Chairman, Hyatt Hotels Resigned Stepped down after DOJ document exposure linked to Epstein communications. (According to Business Insider) 2 Kathryn “Kathy” Ruemmler Chief Legal Officer & GC, Goldman Sachs Announced resignation Resigned following release of emails showing close Epstein ties. (According to The Guardian) 3 Brad S. Karp Chairman, Paul Weiss Resigned Stepped down over reported relationship with Epstein. (According to Business Insider) 4 Miroslav Lajčák National Security Adviser, Slovakia Resigned Resigned after his communications with Epstein became public. (According to Wikipedia) 5 Peter Mandelson UK Politician / House of Lords Member Resigned Left Labour Party & Lords amid Epstein ties. (According to Wikipedia) 6 Morgan McSweeney Chief of Staff, UK PM Resigned Resigned over appointment controversy linked to Mandelson. (According to Wikipedia) 7 Joanna Rubinstein Chair, Sweden for UNHCR Resigned Stepped down after file link to Epstein. (According to Wikipedia) 8 David A. Ross Chair, School of Visual Arts Resigned Resigned following revelations of contact with Epstein. (According to Wikipedia) 9 Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Chair & CEO, DP World Resigned Stepped down amid file-linked communications. (According to Le Monde.fr) 10 Jack Lang President, Arab World Institute Resigned Resigned after file disclosures of past ties. (According to Wikipedia) 11 Børge Brende CEO, World Economic Forum Resigned Resigned after email exchanges appear in files. (According to Wikipedia) 12 Caroline Lang Head, France’s Independent Production Union Resigned Resigned after file connections to Epstein. (According to Wikipedia) 13 Mona Juul Norwegian Ambassador Resigned / Administrative Leave Stepped away after file ties. (According to Wikipedia) 14 Thomas Massie U.S. Rep. Pressure to resign (not confirmed) Calls for resignation reported. (According to Wikipedia) 15 Prince Andrew (Mountbatten-Windsor) Former Royal Removed / Stripped of honors Lost titles (not a formal resignation). (According to KUTV) 16 Larry Summers Former US Treasury Sec / OpenAI board Resigned from roles Stepped down from OpenAI and academic roles after files disclosure. (According to Al Jazeera)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.