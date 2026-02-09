Home

Epstein Files: Trump’s name appears 38,000 times, sexual abuse network not limited to US, flurry of resignations in Europe, names of who’s who

The records mention 7-8 trips Donald Trump took on Epstein's private jet in the 1990s.

High-profile names such as US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton have appeared in the documents.

New Delhi: The release of secret documents related to American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has caused a global uproar. The US Justice Department released approximately 3 million pages of documents on January 30. Following this, more than 15 high-ranking officials in 10 countries have been forced to resign, and more than 80 powerful individuals are under investigation.

‘Sexual abuse of minor girls’

These files include the names of politicians, ambassadors, billionaires, and members of royal families. Emails, flight logs, and contact records mention between 700 and 1000 influential people.

Several cases involve allegations of sexual abuse of minor girls. High-profile names such as US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton have appeared in the documents in various contexts.

Epstein effect in Europe; most resignations in Britain

The biggest upheaval following the Epstein revelations is in Europe. A wave of resignations has begun in about 10 countries. The most resignations occurred in Britain, where 3 officials had to step down. Former Ambassador Peter Mandelson, advisor Adam Perry, and PM Keir Starmer’s Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney have resigned.

In Slovakia, former Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor Miroslav Lajčák resigned after more than 300 emails and incriminating chats surfaced.

Senior Swedish diplomat Joanna Rubinstein also resigned. Norway’s ambassador Mona Juul, US Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, and MIT Media Lab head Joichi Ito resigned.

Governments order investigations

The Epstein files have caused diplomatic and political embarrassment for the governments of several countries. British Prime Minister Starmer had to apologize, while British police launched a “fresh review” against Prince Andrew based on the new files.

In Norway, Ambassador Mona Juul was suspended, and a corruption investigation was launched against former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland. Senior diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen is also under investigation.

In France, former minister Jack Lang received an official summons. Poland, Latvia, and Turkey formed special teams to investigate official complicity in human trafficking.

Bill Gates and other big names

After some prominent names surfaced, they and their families had to publicly apologize or express regret. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expressed regret over his meetings and communications with Epstein and resigned from the foundation’s board.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak’s name appeared in records of stays and meetings at Epstein’s apartment in New York, after which he had to issue a clarification.

Donald Trump’s name in the Epstein files

US President Donald Trump’s name appears more than 38,000 times in the Epstein files. The records mention 7-8 trips he took on Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s. He is also included on the guest list for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

The investigation revealed that the sexual abuse network was not limited to the United States. Epstein created an organized trafficking network. To date, the names of wealthy individuals, politicians, and international figures from 15 countries have surfaced.

