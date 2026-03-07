Home

News

Epstein Files: Woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual abuse when she was a minor; his name appears 38,000 times in the files

Epstein Files: Woman accuses Donald Trump of sexual abuse when she was a minor; his name appears 38,000 times in the files

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all allegations related to Epstein.

Trump's name appears more than 38,000 times in the Epstein Files.

New Delhi: The US Department of Justice has released new documents related to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In an interview with the FBI, a woman claimed that Epstein arranged her meeting with Donald Trump and that Trump sexually abused her when she was a minor. These pages had not been previously released.

FBI’s interviews related to woman’s claims

The FBI conducted four interviews related to the woman’s claims. However, the initial release only contained a summary of one interview, in which the woman detailed her allegations against Epstein. The disappearance of the remaining three interviews raised questions. Officials have now stated that these were mistakenly withheld as “duplicates.” A subsequent review revealed this to be false.

House committee to issue summon to Pam Bondi

Leaders of the US opposition Democratic Party are questioning the Trump administration’s handling of documents related to Epstein. They allege that the Trump administration suppressed information related to the Epstein investigation that could have harmed Trump. A House committee voted to issue a subpoena to Attorney General Pam Bondi. She will have to respond in court.

Woman alleges Epstein and Trump sexually abused her

The woman accusing Trump was interviewed by the FBI in 2019. The documents released on Thursday include details from these interviews. According to media reports, in these interviews, the woman alleged that Epstein and Trump sexually abused her when she was between 13 and 15 years old.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In one interview, the woman said that Epstein took her to New York or New Jersey and introduced her to Trump. She told investigators that she even bit him when he pressured her for sex.

The woman also claims that over the past several years, she and people close to her received numerous phone calls threatening to keep quiet. She believes these calls may have been from people associated with Epstein.

Trump’s name appears 38,000 times in Epstein Files

Trump’s name appears more than 38,000 times in the Epstein Files. The records mention seven or eight trips on Epstein’s private plane in the 1990s. He is also included on the guest list at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Miami, Florida.

The investigation revealed that the sexual abuse network was not limited to the United States. Epstein established an organized trafficking network. So far, the Epstein Files have revealed the names of wealthy individuals, politicians, and international figures from 15 countries.

Trump cries foul

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in all allegations related to Epstein. The Justice Department previously stated that some of the released documents contain “false and sensational claims” against Trump. Meanwhile, opposition Democratic leaders have accused the Trump administration of trying to conceal information related to the Epstein investigation that could have been damaging to Trump.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.