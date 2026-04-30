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Epstein wanted to be MBSs advisor, create new currency for Muslims, built a mosque on his island, and a lot more

Epstein wanted to be MBS’s advisor, create new currency for Muslims, built a ‘mosque’ on his island, and a lot more

Epstein gained access to key figures within Saudi Arabia, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, advisor Rafat Al-Sabbagh, and royal associate Aziza Al-Ahmadi.

Epstein gained access to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

New Delhi: Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein aspired to become an advisor to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He spent several years cultivating connections throughout the Middle East. While on one hand, he was seeking business opportunities, on the other, he was collecting rare and religious artefacts associated with Islam. He used these items to adorn a controversial structure built on his private Caribbean island—a building he referred to as a ‘mosque.’ He commissioned a Kiswah from the Kaaba in Mecca. The Kiswah is a fabric embroidered with gold-thread verses from the Quran, traditionally draped over the Kaaba.

Additionally, handmade tiles were imported from a mosque in Uzbekistan. A golden dome was also constructed, designed to resemble the architecture of ancient Syrian buildings.

Epstein Gained Access To Key Figures Within Saudi Arabia

Epstein’s objective was not merely to amass Islamic artefacts, but also to strengthen his ties with powerful and wealthy individuals. Epstein gained access to key figures within Saudi Arabia. These included Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, advisor Rafat Al-Sabbagh, and royal associate Aziza Al-Ahmadi.

It was through this very network that he acquired the special fabrics associated with the Kaaba. A photograph from 2014 shows Epstein inside his New York residence, examining one such fabric spread out across the floor.

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Epstein Had Keen Interest in Islamic Design

Documents have also revealed the truth behind a mysterious structure built on his private island retreat, Little St. James. It was previously referred to as a music room, pavilion, chapel, or some mysterious temple; however, emails and accounts from collaborating artists revealed that he referred to it as a ‘mosque’—even though there is no evidence that it was ever used for religious purpose.

It further emerged that there were plans to inscribe Arabic calligraphy—such as the word ‘Allah’—on the walls or various sections of the structure.

Epstein Sought to Become an Advisor to the Crown Prince

Around 2010, Epstein struck up a friendship with Terje Rød-Larsen, a Norwegian diplomat. During 2016, Saudi Arabia began to feature more prominently in their conversations, as Mohammed bin Salman was, at the time, preparing to take the country’s national oil company—Aramco—public on the stock market. Epstein aspired to become his financial advisor.

Rød-Larsen facilitated his introduction to Rafat Al-Sabbagh (a royal advisor) and Aziza Al-Ahmadi (a royal associate). Through these connections, Epstein sought to gain access to the Crown Prince.

New Currency For Muslims

He met with them in New York and expressed a desire to meet the Prince in person to pitch his unconventional ideas—such as creating a new currency for Muslims to be named “Sharia.”

Subsequently, he received an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia. Aziza Al-Ahmadi instructed Epstein that, upon visiting the Saudi embassy, ​​he should inform the officials there that he had been personally summoned by Mohammed bin Salman.

Upon arriving in Saudi Arabia, Epstein sent Rød-Larsen two photographs—one of himself and one of the Prince—which he later displayed in his own home.

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