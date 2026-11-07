Erasing 1971 legacy: Bangladesh drops ‘Joy Bangla’ & 4 liberation war icons from Coast Guard fleet

Bangladesh Coast Guard renames five vessels, removing 'Joy Bangla' and four 1971 Liberation War leaders' names following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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Bangladesh drops 'Joy Bangla' & 4 liberation war icons from Coast Guard fleet (Representational AI image)

Dhaka: In a controversial move sparking widespread condemnation, the Bangladesh Coast Guard has renamed five of its key vessels, stripping the iconic national slogan ‘Joy Bangla’ and the names of four prominent 1971 Liberation War heroes from its fleet. Approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the decision sees BCGS Joy Bangla rechristened as BCGS Adommo Bangla, along with name changes for ships honoring national leaders assassinated in Dhaka Central Jail on November 3, 1975. The move marks a significant departure from Bangladesh’s foundational history.

Bangladesh renames liberation war icons based names

Under the approved changes, BCGS Joy Bangla has been renamed BCGS Adommo Bangla, while the four vessels named after the national leaders have also been rechristened, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported. The four vessels have been renamed as BCGS Firoz Kabir, BCGS Nurul Islam, BCGS M Humayun Kabir and BCGS Ashraf Siddiqui, replacing their earlier names — BCGS Syed Nazrul, BCGS Tajuddin, BCGS Mansur Ali and BCGS Kamruzzaman, respectively.

Awami League opposes renaming of vessels

Condemning the move, the Awami League described the ruling BNP government’s decision to rename four Coast Guard vessels bearing the names of four national leaders of 1971—and replace BCGS Joy Bangla with BCGS Adomya Bangla—as an alarming attack on Bangladesh’s historical identity. “Coming just days after Jail Killing Day, this decision is not merely about renaming vessels.

Jail Killing Day is observed annually on November 3 to commemorate the assassination of four senior Awami League leaders and key organisers of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War –Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmad, Captain M. Mansur Ali, and A. H. M. Kamaruzzaman, inside Dhaka Central Jail on November 3, 1975.

The Awami League linked the renaming decision to what it described as a growing attempt to distance Bangladesh from its founding ideals and historical legacy, citing political developments under the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman-led BNP government’s ties with the radical Islamist party Jamaat- e-Islami.

According to the Awami League, Joy Bangla was not merely a political party’s slogan but represented Bangladesh, its people, the 1971 Liberation War, and the country’s freedom.

“Only the Awami League has consistently stood as the political guardian of the ideals of 1971. This is precisely why defending that legacy matters now more than ever,” it added.

(With inputs from agencies)